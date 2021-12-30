Report: Oregon Targeting Penn State Coach To Join Staff

A new era of Oregon football has officially begun following the Ducks’ 47-32 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners at the Valero Alamo Bowl on Thursday night. Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning will be on his way Eugene following the Bulldogs’ appearance in the College Football Playoff to try and turn the program back into a national powerhouse.

Although Lanning still plans to call the plays for Kirby Smart’s defense in this weekend’s semifinal, he’s busy at work trying to round out his new staff. According to a latest report, he has his eyes on a fellow co-worker.

Lanning is reportedly targeting Penn State special teams coordinator Joe Lorig to join his staff at Oregon, according to insider Bruce Feldman. The two previously spent two seasons coaching together at Memphis from 2016-17.

SOURCE: Oregon is targeting Penn State special teams coordinator Joe Lorig to join the Ducks staff. He and Dan Lanning spent two seasons coaching together at Memphis. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 30, 2021

Lorig, 48, boasts a strong resume as a college football assistant coach. After wrapping up his playing career at Western Oregon, the Washington native has gone on to make stops at a number of schools, including Central Washington, Arizona State and Utah State.

Lorig’s most recent job has been at Penn State, where he’s served as the Nittany Lions special teams coordinator and a defensive assistant under James Franklin. The two coaches had spent a season together at Idaho State, back in 1999.

Rated by FootballOutsiders.com as the No. 51 overall unit nationally, Penn State had a fairly inconsistent year on special teams in 2021. The Nittany Lions coverage units earned high praise, but the program’s return units left room for improvement.

Likely on his way to Oregon, Lorig will get a fresh start working under Lanning. With his tutelage, the Ducks special teams unit will be one to watch in 2022.