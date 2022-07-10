Report: Phil Knight "Working The Phones" To Find Oregon A New Home

BERKELEY, CA - SEPTEMBER 29: Chairman Emeritus of Nike, Inc., Phil Knight watches as the Oregon Ducks play against the California Golden Bears in the fourth quarter of their game at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Oregon defeated Cal 42-24. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Digital First Media/The Mercury News via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images/Getty Images

College football chaos is getting the best of Phil Knight. According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, Nike's co-found has lowered to "working the phones" to try and find Oregon a new home.

The University of Oregon has been left out of the mix in the latest round of conference realignment. Now, the Ducks are actually staring down the possibility of never playing for a national championship, in any sport, again.

Per Dodd, Knight is essentially cold-calling other conferences to try and get Oregon out of the Pac-12 and into the Big Ten or SEC.

"The true impact of this latest round of conference realignment is the image of one of the world's most powerful sports figures 'working the phones.' That's how one source this week described Phil Knight's level of desperation," said Dodd, via CBS Sports.

The problem Oregon is currently facing is that it's a "tweener" in the world of conference realignment right now.

The Big Ten and SEC are holding off on adding the Pacific Northwest university. Oregon, meanwhile, is too good for both the Pac-12 and Big 12. So what's the solution?

The sad reality is the Ducks don't have a clear path forward. But guys like Knight aren't used to being told "no." He'll find a way for Oregon - he almost always has.