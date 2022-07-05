Report: Phil Knight's Preference For Oregon's Future Revealed

Oregon's future in the Pac-12 is uncertain. As one of the biggest brands in college sports explores its options, Ducks mega-booster Phil Knight has made his preference clear.

According to Pacific Northwest sports insider John Canzano, Knight is open to the University of Oregon moving to the Big Ten or SEC.

"Oregon and Phil Knight have a wish list and put the Big Ten and SEC on it," said Canzano.



However, Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff is working tirelessly to ensure that never happens and the conference remains in-tact.

"But... Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff is punching effectively off the ropes behind the scenes," he added. "Said a source: 'George is kicking ass.'"

Phil Knight usually gets what he wants, but he may not get it this time.

ESPN and Fox are controlling the decisions in college sports right now. If either wants Oregon, it'll get it.

However, the Big Ten clearly prioritizes massive area-based TV audiences. Eugene doesn't have that, despite the fact Oregon is by far the most-watched Pac-12 team and has been for some time.

Maybe Oregon is trying to ignite a bidding war for its allegiance. The Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC would all be wise to give Knight a call and get this figured out.

It seems like it's only a matter of time before Oregon is out of the Pac-12.