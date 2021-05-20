Syracuse Transfer Quincy Guerrier Announces Commitment

Syracuse transfer forward Quincy Guerrier will continue his playing career at Oregon, he announced on Thursday afternoon.

Guerrier, a native of Montreal, was an third-team All-ACC performer for the Orange in 2020-21. The 6-foot-7 wing averaged 13.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Oregon recruited Guerrier heavily out of high school, and Ducks head coach Dana Altman can now add him to an offseason transfer haul that also includes Oklahoma guard De’Vion Harmon and JUCO All-American Rivaldo Soares.

In recent years, Altman has made a living luring top transfers to the Pacific Northwest.

“They’re doing a great job in development and I really trust coach Altman,” Guerrier said, via ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.

Guerrier chose Oregon over finalists Arizona State, Illinois and Memphis. He will be immediately eligible for the Ducks in 2021-22.

Oregon is coming off a 21-7 campaign in 2020-21, which included a Pac-12 regular season championship and a trip to the Sweet 16. It was the fifth time the program has reached the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament under Altman.