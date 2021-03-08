Tanner Bailey, No. 9 Pro-Style Quarterback, Announces Commitment

Tanner Bailey, a 2022 four-star quarterback out of the state of Alabama, has offers from nearly every SEC program, including the Crimson Tide. Instead of staying in the SEC footprint, though, the talented prospect is heading to the Pacific Northwest.

Bailey announced his commitment to Mario Cristobal and the University of Oregon on Monday morning, via his personal Twitter. The Ducks are getting one of the highest-rated pocket passers in the nation.

Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead reportedly played a major role in Bailey’s recruitment process and eventual decision. Moorhead started recruiting Bailey when he was still the head coach at Mississippi State.

“I love the coaching staff, all the way from top to bottom,” Bailey said, via 247Sports.com. “They’ve made me feel like a priority since day one. I also love what Coach Moorhead is doing offensively. I think I’ll be a great fit for his offense.”

When Tanner Bailey arrives on Oregon’s campus in 2022, he could be thrown into a potential quarterback competition from the jump.

The Ducks have seen plenty of turnover at the quarterback position over the past year. Tyler Shough, Justin Herbert’s understudy and successor, started the year for Oregon and looked like the program’s next elite passer. As the season wore on, Shough became turnover prone and struggled executing Moorhead’s RPO offense.

Late in the season, Boston College grad transfer Anthony Brown earned more playing time and made the most of his opportunity. The dual-threat scored two touchdowns in Oregon’s Fiesta Bowl loss to Iowa State.

Brown is expected to start for the Ducks this season, following Shough’s stunning transfer to Texas Tech. The rest of Oregon’s quarterback room features four stars Jay Butterfield and Robby Ashford as well as incoming five-star Ty Thompson.