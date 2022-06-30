The University Of Oregon Has Responded To The Big Ten Rumors

EUGENE, OR - NOVEMBER 16: A general view of Autzen Stadium before the game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes at Autzen Stadium on November 16, 2013 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Will the University of Oregon join USC and UCLA by leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten?

The Bruins and Trojans are reportedly planning on leaving the Pac-12 for Big Ten as soon as the 2024 season. The Big Ten may not be done, either.

Everyone is saying the Oregon Ducks could be next. Why not? Oregon is one of the biggest brands in the sport and has a very successful athletics program.

However, a University of Oregon spokesperson told James Crepea of The Oregonian this Thursday afternoon that there's "nothing to add at this point."

The general consensus is there's only a matter of time before the Ducks leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.

The Pac-12 is the Titanic. If the Ducks stay aboard, they'll sink with it. If they jump ship, the Big Ten could extend a life raft to come aboard their luxurious yacht.

The other option for Oregon could be the SEC. The University of Oregon might as well give the biggest conference in college football a call and see if they're interested/what it has to offer.

Either way, it seems like it's only a matter of time before Oregon leaves the Pac-12, joining USC and UCLA in the process.