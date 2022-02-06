Todd McShay Makes His Opinion On Kayvon Thibodeaux Very Clear

ESPN’s Todd McShay isn’t a big fan of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux has been a consensus top-five pick throughout the last year, though McShay threw some dirt in the sand when he was asked if he was even going to land in the top five of this year’s draft.

“I heard a lot about Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, including concerns that he just doesn’t play with the same fire as some other top prospects,” McShay said. “His ceiling is high, but the floor is lower than what you want for a top-five pick. And based on a handful of conversations, it wouldn’t shock me if Thibodeaux fell out of the top five.”

“Speaking of which, it was very apparent this week that the top of the draft isn’t nearly as set as it normally is at this point. Picks at the top of the first round might be a little more based on team flavor than recent years.”

McShay with some…interesting stuff on Kayvon Thibodeaux. pic.twitter.com/nLOHcAmR1K — Andrew G. Haubner (@A_G_Haubner) February 5, 2022

Thibodeaux had a tremendous season with the Ducks, totaling 49 tackles (35 solo), plus had seven sacks and two forced fumbles.

He was a force in the PAC-12 and looks to be an immediate help to any team in the NFL.

How he does at the NFL Combine next month could be telling with regards to McShay potentially being right.