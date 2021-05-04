Todd McShay Names His No. 1 Prospect For 2022 NFL Draft

Although the 2021 NFL Draft just took place this past weekend, it never seems too early to take a look at which prospects might be at the top of draft boards at this time next year. Already, some clear names have emerged as the cream of the crop in the 2022 draft class.

For Todd McShay, one player stands out in particular: Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux.

“The one guy I keep going back to is (Kayvon) Thibodeaux from Oregon,” the ESPN Draft analyst said in an appearance on the Adam Schefter Podcast. “I think he’s going to be a stud.”

Thibodeaux has already made his impact felt at the college level, posting 12.0 sacks in his two seasons with the Ducks. The 6-foot-5, 249 pound defensive end earned a nod to the Pac-12 all-conference first-team and helped lead Oregon to a second consecutive conference championship in 2020.

🎙ESPN’s draft gurus @MelKiperESPN and @McShay13 select this draft’s winners and look ahead to the top prospects in the 2022 Las Vegas Draft. 🎧 https://t.co/Rqro8Zzg36 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 4, 2021

Mel Kiper Jr., who joined McShay on the podcast had his own thoughts on some of the top prospects in the 2022 class, naming about a dozen players who have top pro potential. He also highlighted Oregon’s Thibodeaux before expanding into a much larger group.

“Kayvon Thibodeaux, who was No. 1 coming out of high school,” Kiper said, per 247Sports. “Spencer Rattler could be the top quarterback from Oklahoma. DeMarvin Leal, from Texas A&M, a big defensive lineman. We’ve all heard Derek Stingley Jr.’s name forever, a corner from LSU. Evan Neal, a right tackle at Alabama, will probably move to left tackle to take over for Alex Leatherwood. Darrion Kinnard’s going to move from right tackle to left tackle and replace Landon Young at Kentucky. Drake Jackson — a great pass rusher, potentially — at USC. Christian Harris, all-around linebacker at Alabama. Kaiir Elam, the corner from Florida. Nic Bonitto, linebacker from Oklahoma. Sam Howell, quarterback at North Carolina.”

There’s obviously still a long way to go until the 2022 NFL draft, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see Thibodeaux’s name at the top of big boards come next spring.