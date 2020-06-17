Over the past few weeks, Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal and company have been on a recruiting hot streak.

Unfortunately, that came to an end on Tuesday night when one of the team’s commits backed out of his initial promise. Jaydn Ott, a 2022 running back recruit, re-opened his recruitment.

According to 247Sports, Ott is a four-star recruit. Although there is no composite ranking yet, Ott is the No. 26 running back recruit for the 2022 class.

“I would like to thank all of the staff at the University of Oregon for believing in my abilities as a student and an athlete. I’ve had a long talk with my family and coaches and realized I made too early of a commitment and would like to reopen my recruitment. I’ve decided to decommit from Oregon. My recruitment is now officially open,” Ott said in a statement.

Ott holds 10 offers: Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State, Georgia, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV, Utah and Washington State.

Heading into his junior season, Ott should start receiving more offers in the next few months. Oregon will likely remain one of the top contenders, but the Ducks will have to keep competing for the top running back recruit.

Despite losing out on Ott – for now – Oregon has been hot on the recruiting trail. The Ducks have the No. 8 overall 2021 class after adding 13 commitments in total.