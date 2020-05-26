Troy Franklin, Country’s No. 2 WR, Names Final 4 Schools

Troy Franklin is on the verge of making his commitment decision. The four-star receiver announced his final four schools on Tuesday afternoon.

Franklin is on the verge of earning a fifth star, and could accomplish the rare feat if he has a productive senior season. The four-star prospect is the No. 2 WR and 31st overall prospect in the 2021 cycle, per the 247Sports Composite Score.

The California native has heard from nearly every prominent program in the country. But just four schools remain in the mix for Franklin’s recruitment.

The four-star receiver named his final four schools on Tuesday, including Oregon, Washington, Alabama and Arizona State. The Huskies had a considerable lead for Franklin just a few months ago. But Oregon, Alabama and Arizona State have each made up ground. The Ducks hold the only two crystal balls placed by 247Sports insiders.

This journey has been the best ,, next time I’ll be committed ! Here’s my Final Four !!❤️ pic.twitter.com/KlrBExEYP9 — Troy Franklin (@TroooyyyyyyTroy) May 26, 2020

The Pac-12’s had a tough time keeping elite California prospects on the West Coast. Just this past cycle, two five-star quarterbacks left California for Alabama and Clemson. If the Pac-12 hopes to stay relevant, keeping West Coast recruits in the Pac-12 is necessary.

Franklin is an instant-impact type of player. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound receiver has a quick burst off the line of scrimmage and pulls away from defenders with ease due to his long-stride running style.

For now, it appears Oregon’s in the lead for his recruitment. But the Ducks don’t have much of a separation from the rest of the pack.