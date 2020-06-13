Troy Franklin, No. 2 WR In 2021 Class, Announces Commitment

On Friday night, one of the nation’s elite wide receiver prospects announced his commitment to a program on the West coast.

Troy Franklin, the No. 2 wide receiver recruit in the 2020 class, took to Twitter with his announcement. The four-star wideout announced his plans to continue his education and football career at Oregon.

The Ducks emerged as a contender for Franklin months ago and never wavered. Mario Cristobal and company have put together an incredible receiving corps in recent years and Franklin is another great addition.

Franklin initially cut his list down to four teams. The other three teams in contention besides Oregon were Alabama, Arizona State and Washington.

Here’s his announcement.

Committed !🦆 let’s get it !!!!!!!🙏🏽 . (Sorry for the late post ) pic.twitter.com/F5BqdFUz5R — Troy Franklin (@TroooyyyyyyTroy) June 13, 2020

Early in Franklin’s recruitment, Washington was the favorite thanks to his relationship with Huskies quarterback commit Sam Huard.

However, in the months that followed, Oregon established itself as the top choice for the star wide receiver recruit. Franklin immediately becomes the team’s highest-rated recruit for the 2021 cycle.

He joins wide receiver Kyron Ware-Hudson and tight end Moliki Matavao as four-star targets for the No. 7 pro-style passer in the class, Ty Thompson.

The Ducks have surrounded the incoming quarterback with elite weapons. Now we’ll have to wait and see if they can take advantage going into their collegiate careers.

Oregon is expected to compete for a Pac-12 title this season and it looks like the Ducks are primed to continue competing for conference titles for years to come.