Troy Franklin, No. 2 WR In 2021 Class, Announces Commitment Tonight

Troy Franklin, the second-highest rated receiver recruit in the 2021 class, is ready to make his commitment decision. The California native will announce his pledge Friday night.

Franklin originally had plans to announce his commitment decision during the tradition February National Signing Day. Most recruits of Franklin’s caliber follow a similar path. But the four-star wideout has moved his timeline up by eight months.

The No. 2 WR and 31st overall prospect in the 2021 cycle, per the 247Sports Composite Score, will choose between Alabama, Arizona State, Oregon and Washington tonight. The Ducks are the overwhelming favorite to land the elite prospect. Frankly, it’d be shocking if Franklin chooses elsewhere.

The near five-star recruit will announce his pledge at 9 p.m. ET on Friday. Franklin will make his announcement on his personal Instagram via an Instagram live session. All the details for Franklin’s commitment announcement can be found below:

❗️❗️❗️❗️ Thank you to all the coaches and schools who’ve recruited me. This process has been humbling and I’m grateful for the opportunity given to me. I’m ready to make my decision and will be announcing it this Friday at 6pm on my IG Live (@ouutroyyy) 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/IPyPc9Mxpt — Troy Franklin (@TroooyyyyyyTroy) June 11, 2020

The California native has had an interesting recruitment. Washington was the early favorite. Franklin is 7-on-7 teammates with Washington commit and five-star QB Sam Huard. That connection seems to have dissipated over the past few months, though.

Arizona State has emerged as a potential landing spot with Herm Edwards at the helm and some excitement surrounding QB Jayden Daniels’ sophomore season. But the Sun Devils have been running third behind Alabama and Oregon.

The Tide have had no issue bringing in talented pass-catches from the West Coast as of late. But unless Franklin pulls off a major surprise, it looks like he’ll be staying on the West Coast and heading to Eugene. We’ll find out his decision tonight at 9 p.m. ET.