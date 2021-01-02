The first half of the Playstation Fiesta Bowl between Oregon and Iowa State gave fans everything they could ask for.

The Cyclones jumped out to a 28-17 lead behind the legs of star running back Breece Hall. The sophomore tailback took 22 carries for 85 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. Quarterback Brock Purdy added another two touchdowns himself in Iowa State’s explosive first half.

Amidst the offensive showcase, the Oregon defense put on a hard-hitting display. However, not all of those tackles were deemed legal.

Late in the second quarter, officials ejected Ducks linebacker Isaac Slade-Matautia for a tackle on Purdy. After a review, the staff determined that the hit was targeting and removed Oregon’s leading tackler for the remainder of the game.

Oregon LB Isaac Slade-Matautia has been ejected for targeting for this hit on Brock Purdy pic.twitter.com/ugdR1tEkwh — 🌹 (@RespectDaBeard1) January 2, 2021

It’s hard to disagree with the officials call. Purdy clear was on his way to the ground before Slade-Matautia launched head-first. He also connected with the Iowa State quarterback’s helmet which was also cause for concern. Thankfully, Purdy got up unscathed.

Oregon will have to adapt in the second half without Slade-Matautia. The junior linebacker led the Ducks in tackles during the team’s first six games with 38. He also tallied one sack and a handful of passes defended.

But, Oregon will also have to get rolling on offense. The Ducks used two quarterbacks in much of the first half, but Anthony Brown clearly looked to give the team a bigger boost than Tyler Shough. Brown scored two touchdowns on the ground in the first two quarters to keep the Ducks competitive.

Tune-in to ESPN see the second half of the Playstation Fiesta Bowl between Oregon and Iowa State.