Video: Oregon Player Decleats Iowa State Player With Vicious Hit

Although the College Football Playoff semifinals came and went on Jan.1, postseason football rolled forward on Saturday. Fans tuned in to some of the final New Year’s Six games, including the annual Playstation Fiesta Bowl.

No. 10 Iowa State squared off against Pac-12 champion Oregon in the 2020 edition of the contest. The Cyclones entered the game as comfortable favorites, having gone 8-3 in the Big 12 with a trip to the conference championship game. The Ducks surprised an undefeated USC team in the Pac 12 title game, earning them a spot in Saturday’s bowl.

Offense was the order of the day early on as both teams scoring touchdowns on their opening drives. However, it was a big tackle that got the attention of Fiesta Bowl viewers early on.

During Iowa State’s opening drive, tight end Dylan Soehner moved in motion to the left side of the formation as the ball was snapped. As soon as the play began, he was met sophomore Oregon linebacker Mase Funa who delivered an enormous hit.

Soehner went straight to the ground as Funa chased after the Iowa State ballcarrier.

It’s safe to say that Soehner will feel that one in the morning. If it’s any consolation, the Cyclones went on to score later in the drive.

Oregon and Iowa State looked to be fierce competitors throughout the first quarter of the Fiesta Bowl. Both teams leaned on a heavy run game early on, as both scored on the ground from close range. Cyclones running back Breece Hall led the way in the first quarter with 10 carries for 34 yards.

[Mike Golic Jr]