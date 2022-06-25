Video: Oregon Quarterback's 70-Yard Throw Goes Viral

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - JANUARY 09: A helmet for the Oregon Ducks is displayed during a press conference for the Tostitos BCS National Championship Game against the Auburn Tigers at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn on January 9, 2011 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

There's a standard to live to if you play quarterback at the University of Oregon. The Ducks may have another star on their hands.

Third-year Oregon quarterback Ty Thompson threw a 70-yard bomb at the Manning Passing Academy on Friday night.

The downfield throw got the attention of everyone in the attendance.

"Oregon QB Ty Thompson with a cool 70 yards on the fly here at the Manning Academy," said Chris Hummer.

Here's another look at the massive toss.

"Oregon QB Ty Thompson uncorks one 60+ yards at Manning Passing Academy," said Charles Power.

Thompson definitely has the physical tools to be great at the college level. The question is can he beat out a multi-year SEC starter in Bo Nix?

One of the first things Dan Lanning did when he became Oregon's head coach was pick up the phone and call Auburn transfer Bo Nix. He persuaded him to come to Eugene.

Nix emerged as the clear Oregon starter after spring ball. In the Ducks' spring scrimmage, he had 230 yards and three touchdowns with one pick through the air.

However, Thompson is expected to be the Ducks' quarterback of the future. The only question is when?

Thompson will have a few weeks in fall camp to prove he's the guy. If he can't, Nix will start for Oregon when the Ducks take on the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs in Week 1.