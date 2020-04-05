Video: Oregon Softball’s TikTok Team Video Is Going Viral

If you’re not familiar with TikTok, well, good for you. If you are, you’ve probably come across a viral video from Oregon’s softball team.

The Ducks, whose 2020 season was canceled due to nationwide health concerns, have been passing some of the time on the latest social media app.

Oregon sophomore infielder Jasmine Sievers has been sharing team videos on TikTok. One video in particular went especially viral.

The video – “how oregon softball stays connected during these rough times” – has been viewed more than 2 million times.

how oregon softball stays connected during these rough times pic.twitter.com/DaWP9zFEsR — jas sievers (@jassievers) April 2, 2020

That wasn’t the only Oregon softball video to go viral on TikTok, either.

from our first dance video, to our very last, to everything in between. i love you big sis. @haley_crusee pic.twitter.com/elhctiuBlA — jas sievers (@jassievers) March 12, 2020

When quarantine keeps you from dancing with @jassievers, you have to find other ways to clone yourself 🤧 pic.twitter.com/5BV8x4qPqh — Haley Cruse (@haley_crusee) March 29, 2020

Why… did I make this at 1am… pic.twitter.com/32xSJClafq — Haley Cruse (@haley_crusee) April 2, 2020

Hopefully the Ducks will be able to play some softball soon. Until then, they’ll continue to go viral on TikTok.