The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video: Oregon Softball’s TikTok Team Video Is Going Viral

Oregon cheerleaders performing on the sideline.ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 12: The Oregon Ducks cheerleaders perform against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium on January 12, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

If you’re not familiar with TikTok, well, good for you. If you are, you’ve probably come across a viral video from Oregon’s softball team.

The Ducks, whose 2020 season was canceled due to nationwide health concerns, have been passing some of the time on the latest social media app.

Oregon sophomore infielder Jasmine Sievers has been sharing team videos on TikTok. One video in particular went especially viral.

The video – “how oregon softball stays connected during these rough times” – has been viewed more than 2 million times.

That wasn’t the only Oregon softball video to go viral on TikTok, either.

Hopefully the Ducks will be able to play some softball soon. Until then, they’ll continue to go viral on TikTok.

Reader Interactions


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.