The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video: The Pregame Scene At The Rose Bowl Is Epic

Flyover at the Rose Bowl.PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: A Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit flies over the stadium during the national anthem prior to the Rose Bowl game presented by Northwestern Mutual between the Oregon Ducks and the Wisconsin Badgers at Rose Bowl on January 01, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Michael Heiman/2020 Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the Rose Bowl kicked off with a bout between Oregon and Wisconsin.

The Ducks won the Pac-12 with a dominant performance against Utah to clinch a berth into the world-famous bowl game.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin struggled early in the season, but rebounded well with a spot in the Big Ten title game. Ohio State was too much for the Badgers in the title game, but the Rose Bowl is a nice consolation prize for both programs.

Before kickoff at the Rose Bowl fans received an incredible anthem from the Oregon band followed by a flyover from a stealth bomber – captained by the first female pilot at a Rose Bowl.

Check it out.

It doesn’t get any better than that.

Wisconsin entered the game as a slight favorite over the Pac-12 champs. However, the Ducks proved they are one of the best teams in the country over the final few weeks of the season once they got back to full health.

Several NFL draft prospects are on the field this afternoon as Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor look to improve their draft stock.

Stay tuned for the latest from the Rose Bowl between Oregon and Wisconsin.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.