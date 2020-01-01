Video: The Pregame Scene At The Rose Bowl Is Epic

On Wednesday afternoon, the Rose Bowl kicked off with a bout between Oregon and Wisconsin.

The Ducks won the Pac-12 with a dominant performance against Utah to clinch a berth into the world-famous bowl game.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin struggled early in the season, but rebounded well with a spot in the Big Ten title game. Ohio State was too much for the Badgers in the title game, but the Rose Bowl is a nice consolation prize for both programs.

Before kickoff at the Rose Bowl fans received an incredible anthem from the Oregon band followed by a flyover from a stealth bomber – captained by the first female pilot at a Rose Bowl.

Check it out.

Flyover to cap the anthem. Spooky how quiet it is. It’s like they don’t want you to know a bomber plane is in the vicinity, or something. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/R4Uw80iftO — Rob Moseley (@DuckFootball) January 1, 2020

It doesn’t get any better than that.

Wisconsin entered the game as a slight favorite over the Pac-12 champs. However, the Ducks proved they are one of the best teams in the country over the final few weeks of the season once they got back to full health.

Several NFL draft prospects are on the field this afternoon as Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor look to improve their draft stock.

Stay tuned for the latest from the Rose Bowl between Oregon and Wisconsin.