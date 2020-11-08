The Oregon Ducks are off to a shaky start in the post-Justin Herbert era. But wide receiver Mycah Pittman got the Ducks offense going against the Stanford defense with an insane one-handed grab.

Oregon and the rest of the Pac-12 has finally began its season this weekend after a long break. Unfortunately, two of the conference’s opening-weekend games were cancelled because of positives tests and contact tracing. The Pac-12 left itself no room for error to make games up, though, which could play a major impact on the College Football Playoff.

The 12th-ranked Ducks are hoping to end the conference’s playoff drought. But Oregon is off to a shaky start to its season against a gritty Stanford Cardinal team.

The Ducks struggled to get its offense going Saturday night. That is, until Oregon wide receiver Mycah Pittman made an insane one-handed grab that set the Ducks up in favorable field position. Take a look below.

SNATCHED THIS WITH ONE HAND 😱 (via @oregonfootball)pic.twitter.com/TzgOTr6mtz — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) November 8, 2020

You won’t see many catches better than this all season long. Penn State’s Jahan Dotson made a similar catch last week when the Nittany Lions played the Ohio State Buckeyes last weekend.

The Ducks, meanwhile, are having trouble fending off the Stanford Cardinal. The two teams are tied as halftime nears.

You can catch the rest of Saturday night’s Pac-12 showdown between Stanford and Oregon at Autzen Stadium on ABC or ESPN News.