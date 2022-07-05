Pac-12 Announces Decision Amid Conference Realignment Talk

PALO ALTO, CA - NOVEMBER 07: The Stanford Cardinal huddle in the first half while taking on the Oregon Ducks at Stanford Stadium on November 7, 2013 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

It was announced last week that USC and UCLA are leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten. Since then, there have been countless discussions about realignment in college football.

Oregon and Washington have been mentioned as two teams in the Pac-12 that may also leave for greener pastures.

With that said, the Pac-12 Board of Directors met this Tuesday. They ultimately authorized the conference to immediately begin negotiations for its next media rights agreement.

This decision isn't that surprising. The Pac-12 would like to seal the deal before it potentially loses any other members.

Mike Vorel of The Seattle Times raised a few important questions about the Pac-12's next media rights agreement.

"Does that mean that ESPN -- who appears to be the Pac-12's primary bidder -- might bankroll the conference enough to possibly poach the Big 12? Or form some kind of bi-coastal super conference with the ACC? Would Washington even be around for any of that? We'll see," Vorel tweeted.

The future of the Pac-12 is unclear, that's for sure.