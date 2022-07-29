Pac-12 Commissioner Has Blunt Comment For Big 12

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 11: Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff attends a game between the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at T-Mobile Arena on March 11, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bruins defeated the Trojans 69-59. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Over the past month, there has been a lot of chatter about the Big 12 and Pac-12 potentially partnering up.

Incoming Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark sparked a conversation about conference realignment by saying, "The Big 12 is open for business."

On Friday, Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff responded to that comment from Yormark.

Let's just say Kliavkoff isn't fond of all the rumors surrounding his conference.

"With regard to the Big 12 being open for business, we haven't decided if we're going shopping there or not," Kliavkoff told reporters at Pac-12 Media Days.

Kliavkoff didn't stop there. He revealed why he decided to take a jab at the Big 12.

"I’ve been spending the past four weeks trying to defend grenades that have been lobbed at us from every corner of the Big 12," he explained. "I get why they’re trying to de-stabilize us."

The Pac-12 is set to lose USC and UCLA to the Big Ten in 2024. The Big-12, meanwhile, will eventually lose Oklahoma and Texas.

If additional schools in either conference start looking elsewhere for a new home, the Big 12 and Pac-12 may have to explore any and every option regarding conference realignment.