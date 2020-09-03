Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott Wants To Align With Big Ten

Pac-12 football fans got some good news, with the league announcing a major testing breakthrough that may open the doors for a season. When the Pac-12 starts back up, commissioner Larry Scott hopes it is in lockstep with the Big Ten.

The two conferences share a pretty close bond, perhaps more than any of the other Power Five leagues. It was not a huge surprise that the Pac-12 quickly followed suit when the Big Ten announced that it would not play fall football, even if they reached those decisions individually.

So far, neither has rolled out firm plans for its season. The Big Ten, which is under a ton of pressure to get going this fall. The Pac-12 hasn’t had the same level of attention paid to it, especially as it has been ignored by President Donald Trump, who has publicly stumped for the Big Ten to get going this fall.

Today, the Pac-12 announced that it has a deal with Quidel Corp for daily rapid COVID-19 for athletes. While it still needs the states of California and Oregon to clear athletes to practice and play, this type of testing regimen is the kind that could prevent a major spread within teams, and make a season reasonable. Now, whether it can start up later this fall or in the spring, Scott hopes that it can do so alongside the Big Ten.

Larry Scott says he remains in close contact with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren and says would be a "high priority" for leagues to align their seasons, if possible.

“It would be awesome to have some of the traditional postseason opportunities the Pac-12 and big Ten have enjoyed with each other,” he added, per Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, a clear nod to the Rose Bowl.

There is still plenty of work to do for both conferences. There are conflicting reports about the Big Ten presidents and chancellors reconvening for a new vote on a fall season, but it doesn’t sound like something happening anytime soon.

Having both the Big Ten and Pac-12, and perhaps leagues like the MAC and Mountain West, play in the spring at the same time would give it a more full “second season” feel.

And having a spring Rose Bowl between the Big Ten and Pac-12 football champions would be a nice consolation prize, given everything that has been lost this college football season. Here’s to hoping.