Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott Updates Timetable For Football Season

Most of the focus has been on the Big Ten’s postponement of the fall season, and the consequent rumors that the league could reverse course and play sometime in 2020. The Pac-12, which announced its own fall postponement hours after the Big Ten, may actually be ahead of them in that effort.

This week, the league took a big step towards a restart for football and other fall sports. The Pac-12 reached a deal with the company Quidel, which will supply every member school with technology to run daily COVID-19 testing, with 15 minute results. That kind of quick turnaround is key to getting things under control.

Commissioner Larry Scott appeared on The Dan Patrick Show today to discuss this potential game changing development. He even left the door cracked open for the season to begin sometime this fall.

“Right now I’ve got a high degree of confidence that we’ll be playing in January,” he told Dan Patrick. “It’s possible because of this announcement that we could play sooner.”

"I've got a high degree of confidence that we'll be playing [football] in January. It's possible that we could play sooner." -Larry Scott @Pac12 Commissioner pic.twitter.com/NDxgArjaGJ — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) September 4, 2020

“I think the significance of yesterday’s announcement, having access to this testing, is I can look you in the eye virtually and tell you with a high degree of confidence that we’re playing,” Scott continued. “Just on a postponed basis, we’re going to have a full, exciting season for our student athletes.”

He would quickly clarify that he doesn’t expect a true “full” 12 game season, and expects things to be abbreviated. Before postponing football in the fall, the Pac-12 was planning to play a conference-only schedule. It remains to be seen if that may change, though Scott has also hinted at what he hopes to see with a postponed season.

His desire is to have the Pac-12’s season coincide with the Big Ten’s, which is also looking at a range of options, with Thanksgiving being the earliest start that most can envision, despite previous reports and rumors that Oct. 10 was on the table. That could open the door for some spring “bowl games” and even a Rose Bowl down the line.

[The Dan Patrick Show]