The Pac-12 Reportedly Received A ‘Sobering’ Medical Perspective

Over the last few days, the status of the college football season has come into real question. A major factor is the presence of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle that has been found in a number of Big Ten players stemming from COVID-19. Pac-12 football league doctors spoke to their league’s coaches and athletic director about the situation last night.

Myocarditis is at the center of the about-face that Big Ten presidents have reportedly made about the upcoming season. On Monday, it was reported that Iowa and Nebraska are the only holdouts among the league’s presidents, in the camp of playing the college football season. So far, no official decision has been announced.

The MAC and Mountain West, two “Group of Five” FBS college football conferences, will not play this fall. FBS Independent UConn was the first to make the call, and fellow independent UMass has followed suit today. If a Power Five league joins them, it will send true shockwaves across the sport, and call into question any league that pushes forward.

Myocarditis can impact the heart’s electrical system, reducing its ability to pump normally. It can also cause arrhythmias in those who come down with the condition. The Big Ten is just a few years removed from the death of Maryland football player Jordan McNair due to a heart condition, stemming from an arduous summer practice. It is no surprise that leagues are taking this new threat with serious caution. Per Pete Thamel, the Pac-12 meeting was “eye opening” and made the threats “real” to coaches and ADs present.

The doctors also expressed concern about proximity that comes with full-contact practice. “It’s all in the presidents’ hands,” said a source. 2/2 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 11, 2020

Pac-12 football players have been among the most active in pushes for reforms in the sport, with a large group threatening to sit out without improved medical protocols and more equitable treatment, including compensation. So far, the league has not had a meaningful response to that #WeAreUnited push.

That group recently merged with Trevor Lawrence and the #WeWantToPlay advocates, who have made it clear that they want a season, but are also looking for improved health and safety protocols, and want the ability to form a college football player’s association.

We should find out more about what the leagues’ plans are, whether they try and further delay the season or cancel it outright, in the coming days.

[Pete Thamel]