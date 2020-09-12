The Spun

Pac-12 Insider Has Update On League Following Big Ten News

Flyover at the Rose Bowl, for the annual Big Ten vs. Pac-12 football showdown.PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: A Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit flies over the stadium during the national anthem prior to the Rose Bowl game presented by Northwestern Mutual between the Oregon Ducks and the Wisconsin Badgers at Rose Bowl on January 01, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Michael Heiman/2020 Getty Images)

Commissioner Larry Scott would love for the Pac-12 football season to coincide with the Big Ten if at all possible. If the Big Ten elects for a quick October return, it may not be feasible.

Today, the Big Ten’s Return to Competition task force wrapped up its presentation to the league’s presidents and chancellors. That group will reportedly vote on a potential return to play over the next three days. There is no real consensus on how that vote will go.

If the Big Ten decides to return to play as soon as possible, we’re looking at a mid-October start. Given the Pac-12’s recent announcement about the ability to rapidly test its players every day, one would think the Pac-12 would have a similar fast turnaround. However, there are more obstacles for many of that league’s schools.

Both California and Oregon have restrictions in place that prevent teams from playing. That impacts half of the league’s member schools. Unless there is a big turnaround from those two states, Pac-12 football may not be able to sync up their timeline with the Big Ten.

The Big Ten schools pushing hardest for a fall season, like Ohio State, Iowa, and Nebraska, are hoping to get going in time to be able to qualify for the College Football Playoff. That is especially important for Ohio State, which would be a true national title contender this fall.

That potential trumps the idea of a spring Rose Bowl, as cool as that would be as a consolation prize.

Hopefully we are able to have as many teams participate this fall as possible, while adhering to all guidelines, and keeping players, coaches, and fans as safe as humanly possible in the process.

[Jon Wilner]


