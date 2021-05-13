Pac-12’s New Commissioner Has A Very Clear Message

On Thursday afternoon, the Pac-12 announced its new commissioner George Kliavkoff, the former president of entertainment and sports for MGM Resorts International.

In his introductory statements this afternoon, Kliavkoff made it abundantly clear that the conference is in favor of expanding the College Football Playoff.

“The solution for elevating Pac-12 football is a combination of addressing structural changes and a more focused approach to recruiting,” he said. “I’ll be pushing to expand the College Football Playoff.”

But that’s not all. He also made it very clear he knows where most of revenue comes from at the collegiate level – both college basketball and football.

“I want to be clear. We know where the bread is buttered. We’re focused on revenue sports and winning in men’s basketball and football,” he said via college sports reporter Stewart Mandel.

Kliavkoff knows the Pac-12 needs to compete for championships in the two major men’s sports to increase revenue. Being left out of the College Football Playoff isn’t going to cut it.

“The number of years it’s been since the Pac-12 has won a football or men’s basketball championship,” he said. “We’re going to do everything we can at the conference level to fix that.”

The “Conference of Champions” hasn’t produced a men’s NCAA Tournament win since 1997. USC was the last team to win a college football title, nearly a decade ago.