Paul Finebaum Reacts To Demands By Pac-12 Players

Paul Finebaum thinks the Pac-12 player demands could threaten college football as we now know it.

A group of Pac-12 football players sent a list of demands to conference commissioner Larry Scott this weekend. The demands revolve around revenue sharing, health insurance and protection against COVID-19. If the demands aren’t met, the players involved are threatening to sit out the 2020 season.

It’s highly unlikely all the demands are met by late September when the Pac-12 season commences. The demands could be met within the next few years, but not just in the Pac-12. Plenty of student-athletes have voiced similar concerns with the NCAA and college football.

If player demands are met down the road, college football won’t be the same sport we now know. Paul Finebaum thinks the Pac-12 player boycott is an “existential threat” to college football itself.

“This is something that, I think, we’ve been expecting for a while for players to start flexing their leverage,” Finebaum said, via 247Sports. “It’s finally happened. The reaction is, I’m not sure where we go from here. If it’s just a release with a handful of players, that’s one thing. If it picks up steam from one league to the next, that’s a whole other story. Regardless, it’s an existential threat to the future of the current status of college football.”

Finebaum’s right. College football as we know it is in jeopardy.

This was inevitable. The NCAA has refused to acknowledge player concerns.

Pac-12 players saw an opportunity this off-season and are making the most of it.

How will the Pac-12 leaders respond? Conference commissioner Larry Scott has a major problem on his hands.