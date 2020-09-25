On Thursday, the Pac-12 announced that it will begin a seven-game season this November. It led to a ton of speculation as to whether or not a team from the conference will be able to clinch a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Despite all the uncertainty surrounding this college football season, the CFP will still consist of just four teams. ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum believes that’s Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott should have fought harder for an expanded field.

Finebaum had some harsh words for Scott during an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up this Friday.

“The most embarrassing thing for the league from yesterday is that Larry Scott didn’t even argue for it [CFP expansion]. Look, if there was ever anyone who should ever stand up for his league – they’ve only had two teams make the CFP – it should be him,” Finebaum said. “But he was ‘oh, we’re happy. We’re not really looking to change.’ That’s the problem with college football, they can’t change anything.”

Here’s the rant that Finebaum unleashed on Get Up:

We haven’t seen a team from the Pac-12 make the playoff since Washington did it back in 2016.

Since the Pac-12 season won’t end until Dec. 18, the pressure is on for the conference to play every single game on the schedule. It’s the only chance the conference has when it comes to sending a team to the playoff this year.

Only time will tell if the Pac-12 can clinch a playoff berth this fall.