Report: Big Changes Might Be Coming To The Pac-12

The Pac-12 is slated to get hit pretty hard by the lost revenue from canceling their fall football season. But the conference appears to have plans to correct those issues in a potential “major overhaul”.

According to The Mercury News, the Pac-12 presidents are discussing an overhaul of the conference that would likely alter the structure from head to toe. One area that is being specifically addressed in this overhaul is the media rights.

For starters, one part of the plan would involve hiring a “media consultant” who works with the 14 school presidents, rather than Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott. Such a plan would likely be negotiated before 2022, when the next media rights partnership needs to be worked on.

Per the report, the Pac-12 presidents already have their top candidate for the media consultant. Randy Freer, former head of Fox Sports Media Group and the chief executive of Hulu is the top name.

The Pac-12 presidents seem focused in on the media rights deal and want it to be as lucrative as possible.

Breaking from @wilnerhotline: @pac12 considering major overhaul to "entire structure and composition" of the conference. Feel free to let your mind wander. Big changes could be ahead for the Left Coast. https://t.co/8sTEoENm6p — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) August 31, 2020

Under the proposed reporting structure, whoever gets the newly-created role will report to the Pac-12 Executive Committee instead of Larry Scott.

It’s definitely an interesting situation brewing within the Pac-12. Since launching the Pac-12 Networks in 2012 they’ve expanded their reach to a number of streaming platforms.

What kinds of changes will we see to the Pac-12 under a new media deal?