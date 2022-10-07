Report: Pac-12 Fails To Reach Deal With ESPN, Fox Sports

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 03: A general view of the PAC-12 logo at midfield before the PAC-12 Football Championship football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium on December 03, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The Pac-12's exclusive negotiating window with ESPN and Fox Sports has come to an end.

According to a report from Sports Business Journal, the Pac-12 was unable to strike a deal with the two TV networks. This means the conference can now shop its full set of media rights.

It's possible that a bidding war could break out for the Pac-12.

The current media rights deal for the Pac-12 is set to expire in 2024.

ESPN and Fox Sports are still expected to have interest in a media rights deal with the Pac-12. However, Sports Business Journal stated that a pair of streaming services could enter the sweepstakes.

From Sports Business Journal:

Sources have said that ESPN and Fox continue to have strong interest, but other digital companies like Amazon and Apple are thought to have an appetite for Pac-12 rights as well.

It'll be interesting to see if the future departures of USC and UCLA negatively impact the Pac-12's negotiations.

The previous deal the Pac-12 negotiated resulted in the conference receiving $250 million annually.