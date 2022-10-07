Report: Pac-12 Fails To Reach Deal With ESPN, Fox Sports
The Pac-12's exclusive negotiating window with ESPN and Fox Sports has come to an end.
According to a report from Sports Business Journal, the Pac-12 was unable to strike a deal with the two TV networks. This means the conference can now shop its full set of media rights.
It's possible that a bidding war could break out for the Pac-12.
The current media rights deal for the Pac-12 is set to expire in 2024.
ESPN and Fox Sports are still expected to have interest in a media rights deal with the Pac-12. However, Sports Business Journal stated that a pair of streaming services could enter the sweepstakes.
From Sports Business Journal:
Sources have said that ESPN and Fox continue to have strong interest, but other digital companies like Amazon and Apple are thought to have an appetite for Pac-12 rights as well.
It'll be interesting to see if the future departures of USC and UCLA negatively impact the Pac-12's negotiations.
The previous deal the Pac-12 negotiated resulted in the conference receiving $250 million annually.