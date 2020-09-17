Report: Pac-12 Has ‘Target Date’ For The Football Season

With the Big Ten reversing course and putting on a college football season after all, the Pac-12 was sure to follow.

Mere hours after the Big Ten announced its change in decision, the Pac-12 might be following suit. After jumping through a few hoops, they’ve identified a target date to return.

According to Jon Wilner of The Mercury News, the Pac-12 athletic directors are eyeing Oct. 31 as their target date. Per the report, the schedule would allow for eight games, and give just enough time for a prospective team to qualify for the College Football Playoff.

But coming back on any date is going to be a challenge, Wilner’s sources said. Per the report, the 12 schools must navigate through local health restrictions, a consensus training camp schedule and get approval from all school CEOs to move forward.

Via The Mercury News:

“It might be a challenge, but many of us would like to play then,” said a source familiar with the decision-making. “We think it’s possible.”

Sources: #Pac12 targeting Oct. 31 as restart date, pending approval of the CEOs and lifting of local restrictions in the Bay Area:https://t.co/DeZ39j61O3 — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) September 17, 2020

The Pac-12 had a few more hurdles to overcome to get a season started than the Big Ten had. Several states with Pac-12 teams had far more stringent rules to stop the spread of COVID-19 than some of the Big Ten states.

But it appears that the majority of those obstacles will ultimately been dealt with. Pac-12 football will hopefully return in late October like the Big Ten.

We’re all looking forward to the next steps.