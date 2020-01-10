14th Stanford Player Has Entered Transfer Portal Since End Of Season

The Stanford football team is undergoing major roster changes. A staggering 14th player has entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal since the end of the season. This specific transfer is a huge loss for David Shaw’s program.

RB Trevor Speights – a graduate transfer – is in the transfer portal as of Friday afternoon, courtesy of 247Sports. He will be immediately eligible to play for his new school of choice next season.

The former Stanford running back was expected to be a big time contributor this upcoming 2020-21 season. Speights ran for just 363 yards and one touchdown over the past two years. But the senior back was expected to receive more touches this year.

Speights is the 14th Stanford player that intends to transfer this off-season. Early speculation indicated Shaw was bound to leave for an NFL coaching vacancy. But with the vacant NFL positions now filled, it’s unclear as to why there have been so many departures from Stanford.

Speights will receive plenty of interest from schools across the country. The 5-foot-10, 203-pound RB was a 3-star prospect as apart of the 2016 recruiting cycle. He ranked as the No. 19 RB and No. 399 overall prospect, according to 247Sports.

The former Stanford back’s home state is Texas. Speights may be inclined to move closer to home for his final collegiate year.

It’ll be interesting to see where the RB ends up. But the real question here is what’s going on at Stanford?