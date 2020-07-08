Colin Cowherd Uses 3 Words To Describe State Of College Sports

Stanford’s decision to drop 11 sports from its athletics department has been a shock for many. But Colin Cowherd had a different reaction to the announcement.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Cowherd said he was “not shocked or angry” at what Stanford did. Rather, he believes it to be a sign of things to come and “needs a reboot.” He also had a three-word description for the state of college sports: “House of cards.”

Cowherd noted that it further shows what a “house of cards” college sports is without football to get schools the big bucks. He said that many sports are hemorrhaging money and wasting more on their travel schedules.

“Not shocked or angry that Stanford drops 11 sports to cut costs during pandemic,” Cowherd wrote. “First of many. College sports is a house of cards. One year without college FB and the whole thing collapses. Too many money hemorrhaging sports & ridiculous travel schedules. Needs a reboot.”

While some were upset by Cowherd’s seeming lack of empathy, many acknowledged that he has a point.

Some pointed out that too many schools are only profitable through football and basketball. With one or both of those sports set to be pushed off in 2020, nearly every program will suffer huge losses.

A Forbes report from this past February showed that some schools had expenses that were three times higher than their revenue.

As nice as it is to say that athletic programs shouldn’t be about profit, they are. And that’s why Colin’s right when he says it needs a reboot.