Following the 2020 season, Stanford wideout Connor Wedington declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s part of a potential-packed receiver class that also features Ja’Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith and several others.

Over the course of his career at Stanford, Wedington had 106 receptions for 971 yards. While those numbers might not jump off the stat sheet, there is a lot to like about the slot receiver. Draft analysts have raved about his ability to make contested catches in traffic, as well as his ability to block in the run game.

Wedington has also made an impact off the field due to his work for the ‘Hope Given By’ foundation, which he created with an old friend. Together they’ve done their part to help the homeless community in San Francisco.

The Spun caught up with Connor Wedington earlier this week to discuss the impact he’s having on the homeless community, his career at Stanford, and his preparation for the NFL Draft.

The Spun: How has this draft process been for you thus far?

Connor Wedington: Yea, so the draft process has been really good. My preparation and training has been done at Ford Sports Performance out here in Bellevue. I’ve been fortunate because there’s a lot of great players that train there every single day, so I’ve been able to train with them and talk with them. There’s a lot of NFL veterans there, such as K.J. Wright and Bobby Wagner. It’s been a great process, and I’m definitely improving all aspects of my game

The Spun: Have you been able to get any advice from Bobby Wagner?

CW: Oh definitely. I was actually talking to Bobby Wagner recently. I asked him ‘What would you tell yourself 10 years ago when you were going into the draft?’ And he was telling me how the biggest thing he had to get used to was the whole IQ of the game – it’s not checkers, it’s chess. That’s the biggest difference going into the NFL. Obviously everyone is better technique wise and physically gifted, but the overall IQ of the game is something that has to increase.

The Spun: Which wide receivers do you study on tape?

CW: Jarvis Landry is a great all-around player. He’s definitely someone I look up to as an NFL receiver. Another one is Doug Baldwin, a former Stanford guy. He was someone who always believed in himself when no one else did, and he proved himself right. And I also watch AJ Brown. I feel like those three receivers are definitely the ones I look up to in terms of yards after catch, the way they present themselves, and how they get in and out of their routes. I really enjoy watching and learning from them.

The Spun: This past season was shortened due to COVID-19, but it seemed like Stanford took strides in the right direction. What’d you make of the season you guys had and what’s in store for the program?

CW: Overall, the challenges and adversity we had to face last season was pretty great. The COVID-19 regulations we had to follow were pretty intense, but on top of that, two hours before the first game, my roommate and our starting quarterback, David Mills, tested positive for COVID-19. We later found out it was a false-positive, but since it was two hours before the game and I was his roommate, we both got knocked out for the Oregon game. It took a toll on our team a little bit. We weren’t supposed to play in the following two games – they had us locked up in these little rooms – and then the day before the Colorado game they cleared us to play because they figured out it was a false-positive. So we went from not practicing to suddenly playing against Colorado. And then in the Washington game a few weeks later, I actually broke my hand on a freak play. I faced a bit of adversity this final season, but I feel like everything happens for a reason.

Connor Wedington brought that energy! 💥 The one handed snag helped @StanfordFball take back the Axe and earns the #Pac12FB Catch of the Week title. pic.twitter.com/hvm5fZnyR0 — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) December 1, 2020

The Spun: You showed in 2019 that you can be a lethal kick returner. Is that something you’d want to do at the next level?

CW: 100 percent. I’m the type of guy who wants to help my team in any way I can. Playing special teams is something I want to do. I’ve always loved to return the football, it doesn’t matter if it’s on a punt or kickoff.

The Spun: What do you want to show at your pro day?

CW: I want to show them I can compete with the best of the best. I’m trying to go out there and be my best self, and at the end of the day, my best self can compete with anyone in the country. I want to go out there and put up numbers that would’ve been the top numbers at the Combine, if we actually had one.

The Spun: What do you expect from David Mills at the next level?

CW: He’s going to be great. One of our coaches actually coached Aaron Rodgers at Cal and said David is the closest thing he’s seen to Rodgers. That should speak for itself.

The Journey ♾

Full Vid on IG ♾ pic.twitter.com/i14uzNGPrR — Connor Wedington (@ConnorWedington) January 3, 2021

The Spun: What was it like playing for David Shaw, and what did you learn from him?

CW: Coach Shaw has so many things to teach all of his players. One of the things I really took from him was the way he carries himself and prepares himself for all situations. I feel like that’s something he showed and taught me on and off the field – just being a professional and being a good person in all aspects of your life. I think that’s what I value the most about him.

The Spun: You won an award for the work you did in your community. Can you talk about that and how important it was for you?

CW: So I got an award after the 2019 season for community outreach. It was for an organization I created with my friend called ‘Hope Given By.’ That organization was created to meet the immediate needs of the homeless while building a relationship with them. Me and my friend Zaylan Jacobsen were doing this ever since high school, where we would go up to Seattle and give back to the homeless community. When we created this organization, we wanted to get Stanford’s community involved, regardless if they were athletes or not. Every weekend we would go out to the Tenderloin area in San Francisco and spend hours there giving back to the homeless community.

I’m passionate about this because I know a good amount of people who have ended up on the streets in some way. A lot of people have a negative connotation around the homeless community because of the way the media portrays them, but at the end of the day I try to never judge anyone based off their circumstances because if you lived the same life they lived and had the same experiences, how do you know you wouldn’t be in the same situation or made the same decisions they made? I try never to judge anyone, and you can really learn from anyone on this planet. You never know what people have to say and what you can provide for each other. I’m just passionate about it. It’s an area where people can definitely improve on.

The Billy Anderson Commitment to Community Outreach Award winner: @ConnorWedington Awarded to the offensive player who demonstrates a special commitment to community outreach.#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/nTfzYGxLGx — Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) January 26, 2021

Wedington is projected to be a Day 3 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. He’ll have the chance to showcase his skillset at his pro day later this month.

