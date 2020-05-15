On Friday morning, the college football world received some sad news when a former player passed away.

Former Stanford football and baseball player Zach Hoffpauir passed away Thursday morning, his father confirmed to the Arizona Republic. Hoffpauir’s father did not reveal a cause of death.

He was just 26 years old. Hoffpauir had just landed a coaching job with at Northern Colorado where he was expected to act as a top recruiter for head coach Ed McCaffrey.

Hoffpauir’s father mentioned the great relationship he shared with the McCaffrey family, including Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey. They played at Stanford together for several years.

Here’s what his father, Doug, had to say about their relationship.

“Hard because he loved coaching,” Doug Hoffpauir said Thursday night in a text to The Arizona Republic. “He was so excited to get back to Northern Colorado and try to influence lives beyond football. “He loved his head coach, Ed McCaffrey. Christian McCaffrey was his best friend. He had so much to look forward to.”

Hoffpauir was a standout safety who made All-Pac-12 honorable mention after a strong season in 2014.

He was a vital part of the Cardinal’s Rose Bowl teams in 2012 and 2013. In addition to playing for Stanford on the gridiron, he also represented the school on the baseball diamond.

Hoffpauir left Stanford in 2015 after being taken by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 22nd round of the MLB draft. After a year at the Single-A level, he eventually returned to Stanford.

Our thoughts are with the Hoffpauir family.