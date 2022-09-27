Legendary NFL Star's Son Out For The Rest Of The Year

PALO ALTO, CA - OCTOBER 25: Stanford Stadium awaits the next game after the Stanford Cardinal defeated the Oregon State Beavers 38-14 on October 25, 2014 at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Stanford head coach David Shaw had unfortunate news to share with the media this Tuesday involving running back E.J. Smith.

Smith, the son of Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith, is out for the rest of the season with an injury.

Shaw didn't reveal what type of injury Smith is dealing with. Nonetheless, this is a tough blow to Stanford's offense.

Prior to going down with an injury, Smith was having a decent start to the season.

Smith had 118 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Stanford's season opener against Colgate. He followed up that performance with 88 rushing yards, 26 receiving yards and two scores. To be fair, he did have three fumbles in just those two games.

Now that Smith has been ruled out for the rest of the season, the Cardinal will need to lean on Casey Filkins. Last week, he had 20 carries for 100 yards against Washington.

Smith will need to spend the rest of the year rehabbing whatever injury he's dealing with.

Hopefully, Smith can make a full recovery from this injury and reach his full potential in 2023.