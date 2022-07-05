Look: Prediction Made For Emmitt Smith's Son, E.J. Smith

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 18: Stanford Cardinal running back E.J. Smith (22) carries the ball in the game between the Stanford Cardinal and the Vanderbilt Commodores at on September 18, 2021 at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Stanford running back E.J. Smith has a famous father, but he's beginning to carve out his own reputation on the gridiron.

Smith, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, was a four-star recruit out of high school and has made small contributions to the Cardinal offense in his first two seasons. Last fall, Smith rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries and added 15 catches for 74 yards.

Stanford head coach David Shaw thinks there is plenty of room for more production from the 6-foot, 213-pound junior. In a recent appearance on Pro Football Focus' Twitter spaces, Shaw called Smith the "total package."

"Over the next two years, he'll be one of the best backs in America," Smith added.

Stanford has produced multiple star running backs in the last decade or so, most notably Christian McCaffrey and Bryce Love. Hopefully for Smith, he's next-in-line as he blazes his own football path.

Nearly three years ago, he chose the Cardinal over his father's alma mater Florida, with Emmitt giving his full blessing.

"For him to do the thing that is best for him, that's what we teach all of our children," he said at the time.