ESPN’s Mike Greenberg Has Bold Prediction For 2021 NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft just a few weeks away, ESPN analyst Mike Greenberg unleashed a bold prediction on this Friday’s edition of Get Up.

Greenberg predicted that one team will trade into the back half of the first round to select Stanford quarterback Davis Mills.

“I believe that some team in the NFL is going to trade back into the bottom of the first round, as we’ve seen happen before, to take Davis Mills, the quarterback from Stanford,” Greenberg said. “I think he’s the guy, ultimately, teams thinking long-term project will say he has the most upside and they will want that fifth year.”

ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller had an interesting response to Greenberg’s prediction.

“I don’t even know if it would have to be a team trading back here,” Miller said. “I think you can look at the New Orleans Saints sitting right there at the end of the first round.”

Mills, a former five-star recruit, doesn’t have much experience under his belt. He only has 13 starts at the collegiate level, throwing for 3,468 yards and 18 touchdowns.

In terms of arm talent, there aren’t too many quarterbacks in this draft who can throw the football better than Mills. However, he still ranks behind Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Trey Lance, Mac Jones and Zach Wilson.

We’ve seen projects like Jordan Love go in the first round, so we shouldn’t dismiss this idea from Greenberg.

If Mills doesn’t hear his name called in the first round, he should definitely come off the board on Day 2 of the draft.