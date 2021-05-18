Pac-12’s New Commissioner Reacts To The Stanford News

New Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff has weighed in on the new report stating Stanford will not be cutting 11 varsity sports after all.

Last summer, Stanford announced it would be eliminating 11 sports in a cost-cutting move amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The programs set to be axed were men’s and women’s fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men’s rowing, co-ed and women’s sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men’s volleyball and wrestling.

On Tuesday, Ann Killion of the San Francisco Chronicle reported that the university had reversed its decision and would not be discontinuing any sports programs. Without question, pressure from student-athletes who were set to be affected by the cuts played a major role in the change of plans.

Kliavkoff, the former president of entertainment and sports for MGM Resorts International, who was named the Pac-12’s new commissioner last week, was predictably happy to learn about Stanford’s 180-degree turn.

“Best news of the day!” he tweeted.

Best news of the day! https://t.co/na4nY8b72J — George Kliavkoff (@Kliavkoff) May 18, 2021

A formal announcement from Stanford confirming the news is expected later today. In short, this is great news not just for the current student-athletes for those 11 programs but for the university and conference in general.

It’s wonderful to see schools maintaining a full, robust athletic department.