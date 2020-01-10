The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Likely First-Round Pick Announces He’s Returning To School

Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo warms up before a game at USC.LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 07: Paulson Adebo #11 of the Stanford Cardinal warms up during a game between USC and Stanford Football at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bob Drebin/ISI Photos/Getty Images).

It’s been a turbulent off-season for David Shaw and the Stanford Cardinal. But the program received good news on Friday as All-American CB Paulson Adebo is set to return to school for his senior season.

Stanford released a statement on Friday announcing Adebo’s decision.

“Stanford All-American cornerback Paulson Adebo announced on Friday that he will return to the Cardinal in 2020. Adebo, who is one of the top cornerbacks in the nation, has played in 22 games with 21 starts over the last two seasons.”

Most believed the Stanford CB was a lock to take his talents to the NFL and enter the 2020 draft. The talented defensive back was a projected first-round pick by many national experts, including ESPN’s Mel Kiper.

Adebo clearly wants to help Stanford get back to its winning ways after the Cardinal finished 4-8 in 2019. The 6-foot-1 defender may have also received a poor draft grade, enticing him to return to school and continue to develop as a prospect.

The surprising, yet encouraging news comes at a good time for Shaw and the Stanford program. Since the end of the 2019 season, 14 Stanford players have entered their names in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

It’s been a confusing off-season – mixed with rumors linking Shaw to the NFL. But Adebo’s decision is a sigh of relief for Cardinal fans after a few tough months.


Reader Interactions

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.