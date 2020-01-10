Likely First-Round Pick Announces He’s Returning To School

It’s been a turbulent off-season for David Shaw and the Stanford Cardinal. But the program received good news on Friday as All-American CB Paulson Adebo is set to return to school for his senior season.

Stanford released a statement on Friday announcing Adebo’s decision.

“Stanford All-American cornerback Paulson Adebo announced on Friday that he will return to the Cardinal in 2020. Adebo, who is one of the top cornerbacks in the nation, has played in 22 games with 21 starts over the last two seasons.”

Most believed the Stanford CB was a lock to take his talents to the NFL and enter the 2020 draft. The talented defensive back was a projected first-round pick by many national experts, including ESPN’s Mel Kiper.

Some good news for #Stanford as CB Paulson Adebo will return in 2020. Mel Kiper ranks him No. 14 overall and the No. 2 draft-eligible cornerback for 2020. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 10, 2020

Adebo clearly wants to help Stanford get back to its winning ways after the Cardinal finished 4-8 in 2019. The 6-foot-1 defender may have also received a poor draft grade, enticing him to return to school and continue to develop as a prospect.

The surprising, yet encouraging news comes at a good time for Shaw and the Stanford program. Since the end of the 2019 season, 14 Stanford players have entered their names in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

It’s been a confusing off-season – mixed with rumors linking Shaw to the NFL. But Adebo’s decision is a sigh of relief for Cardinal fans after a few tough months.