Breaking: Stanford Makes Decision On Sports Programs

Last July, Stanford made a stunning announcement, revealing that the university planned to eliminate 11 sports programs in an effort to cut costs amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 10 months later, and after extensive backlash, the school has reportedly decided to reverse course.

According to a report from Ann Killion of the San Fransico Chronicle, the university will work back its original decision to cut nearly one-third of its the sports programs. Instead, Stanford will not remove any of the 11 teams in question.

The school had cited budget deficits as the reason for the original decision and planned to move forward without the programs after the 2020-21 academic year. However, athletes claimed that the elimination of their teams would be a breach of contract and alleged that the cuts violated Title IX, disproportionately affecting female athletes.

Just last week, student-athletes on the now reinstated teams brought two lawsuits against the university, which likely put significant pressure on the administration. Over the last 10 months, many members of the programs in flux also refused to wear the school logo when competing.

The news of reinstatement is a major victory for Stanford student-athletes, alumni and other outspoken activists who battled the university for nearly the last year. Hopefully, they won’t have to be put into a situation like this again in the future.

BREAKING: Stanford will not cut any sports programs, in stunning reversal https://t.co/d18bXMGqdV via @sfchronicle — Ann Killion (@annkillion) May 18, 2021

The 11 teams that were supposed to be cut were men’s and women’s fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men’s rowing, co-ed and women’s sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men’s volleyball and wrestling. Student-athletes on these various teams will now get to continue their collegiate careers thanks to their tireless efforts.

According to Killion, an announcement from the university is expected later today.