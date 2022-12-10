Stanford Football Reportedly Hires New Head Coach

PALO ALTO, CA - SEPTEMBER 06: A general view during the Stanford Cardinal game against the USC Trojans at Stanford Stadium on September 6, 2014 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Stanford has found its next head coach. According to Joe Davidson of the Sacramento Bee, the program has hired Sacramento State's Troy Taylor.

Taylor was considered one of the finalists for the job. He has been leading Sacramento State's football program since 2019, owning a 30-8 record during that stretch.

In terms of building a program, Taylor did a phenomenal job of elevating Sacramento State's football team. They were 2-8 the year before he arrived on campus.

Now, Taylor will be asked to revive a Stanford program that went 3-9 in back-to-back seasons.

David Shaw stepped down as Stanford's coach this season. It was a disappointing finish to his lengthy tenure with the Cardinal.

The Pac-12 won't be anything new to Taylor. He was Utah's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2017 to 2018. Additionally, he spent a few years at Cal as an assistant coach.

Time will tell if Taylor has what it takes to get Stanford back on track.