College Football World Reacts To Stanford’s Epic ‘Crowd’ Setup

Leave it to Stanford football to get creative amid a crisis. Pac-12 protocols don’t allow for fans to attend games this season, so rather than just put in cardboard cutouts of fans and donors (though it appears that there are some of those in the end zones), like many teams have across sports, Stanford went for a more school-specific approach.

The program has over 450 trees lining areas of the stands. Lowes donated the “drought-resistant, locally sourced trees” and they’ll be in the stands all season, the program says. It is a very appropriate approach, given the school’s famous chaotic unofficial mascot, as well as the school logo.

Not everyone loves the Stanford mascot, the band, or the other aspects of Cardinal football that make the experience unique. This is a pretty great effort though, at least in my opinion. If anything, they should work to get more trees involved here. Really make it look like a field of Christmas trees waiting to be cut by the end of the Pac-12 season (if we get a true end to the season, that is.)

Stanford could use a good “home forest” or “home tree” advantage today, even without fans. After losing to Oregon in their season opener, the Cardinal have 1-0 Colorado today.

.@GoStanford has teamed up with @Lowes to create a home-forest advantage by staging more than 450 trees in Stanford Stadium. Lowe's is donating drought-resistant, locally sourced trees to cheer on the Cardinal all season long.#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/rRRhErAwp7 — Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) November 13, 2020

Reactions from college football fans are a mix of amusement, and acknowledgement that yes, this is very Stanford. That is likely what the school was going for here.

This might be the most Stanford thing ever pic.twitter.com/AZiaYAFBKo — Channel Tree Sports 🌲 (@channeltree) November 14, 2020

Ok Stanford putting little trees in some of the seats is amazing — Nick Snow (@yououghtasnow) November 14, 2020

470 trees in the stands at Stanford Stadium, along with cutouts of alumni including Reese Witherspoon, Chelsea Clinton, Herbert Hoover, Sandra Day O’Connor, Sergey Brin, Larry Page, Tiger Woods, John Elway, Andrew Luck, Katie Ledecky, and Bill Walsh pic.twitter.com/MZraoXEoWC — Harold Gutmann (@haroldgut) November 14, 2020

Great idea but put more trees in the stadium. with declining attendance every year for Stanford — make a portion of the stadium trees/plants. make it a garden to help concessions, beer garden, whatever. go all in on being a leader in sustainable stadiums + it’s on brand 🌲 https://t.co/aQmA7RQMWf — liam murphy (@LiamMurphy_603) November 14, 2020

The cardboard cutouts have been a solid idea. We love Stanford going with an even more unique, school-specific approach. It is unlikely that we see full stadiums across sports for months to come, so hopefully some other teams come up with some other cool ideas like this.

Stanford football’s game against Colorado kicked off moments ago on ESPN.

