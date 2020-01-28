Stanford QB Transfer KJ Costello Visiting Rival Program

KJ Costello, one of the top quarterbacks in the Pac-12 over the past few seasons, is in the NCAA Transfer Portal. The former All-Pac-12 QB is sorting through his options as to where he’ll play his final year of collegiate eligibility. The latest insider update suggests he could be staying in the Pac-12.

Just a week ago, Costello was reportedly considering Mississippi State as the front-runner in his transfer recruitment. The Bulldogs just recently hired Mike Leach.

Leach’s air-raid offense is an attractive passing attack to any quarterback. The move would certainly be a big change for Costello who commanded a run-heavy Stanford offense during his Cardinal career.

But according to the latest report, Costello is now considering a Pac-12 program. The Stanford QB is set to visit Jimmy Lake and the Washington Huskies on Tuesday, according to UW beat writer Mike Vorel.

Stanford transfer quarterback K.J. Costello is visiting the University of Washington today, a source has confirmed to The Times. Full story here: https://t.co/vNOrXM2Ebf — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) January 28, 2020

This would be a massive shakeup in the Pac-12. If Costello heads to Seattle, Washington immediately becomes one of the top contenders for the conference title in 2020.

Costello has been one of the conference’s best quarterbacks these past few years. The Huskies’ offensive scheme could also give the former Stanford QB an opportunity to shine.

This will be an interesting situation to monitor over the next week.

