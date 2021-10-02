Stanford Wide Receiver Suffers Extremely Gruesome Injury

On Saturday afternoon, the Stanford Cardinal hosted the undefeated Oregon Ducks in a pivotal Pac-12 showdown.

Oregon entered the game as a heavy favorite. However, the Cardinal put together an impressive game plan early on and opened a 10-0 lead over the No. 3 team in the country.

Early in the second quarter, though, Oregon finally found some momentum with a touchdown of its own. Unfortunately for the Cardinal, that’s the least of the team’s concerns right now.

Wide receiver Brycen Tremayne suffered a significant lower leg injury during the second quarter of Saturday’s game. The talented wide receiver clearly dislocated his ankle as his foot was facing in a very unnatural way.

Here’s a photo of the injury. WARNING: This is gruesome.

It’s devastating for the young wide receiver and for the Stanford football program. Tremayne was the team’s leading receiver on Saturday afternoon before he left with the horrific injury.

He racked up three receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown against Oregon before being carted off the field. Tremayne entered today’s game second on the team in receiving yards and first in receptions.

He also led Stanford with four receiving touchdowns on the year.