Stanford’s Kicker Is Having A Nightmare Performance Against Oregon

Stanford kicker Jet Toner may not be kicking for the Cardinal next week based on the performance he had against the No. 12 Oregon Ducks Saturday night.

Toner entered the Pac-12 season as one of the most highly-regarded special teams player in the conference. He even earned second-team All-Pac-12 a few weeks ago. He looked nothing like the kicker we’ve come to expect these past few years on Saturday night.

Stanford had some success moving the ball on the Ducks defense, but couldn’t convert several red-zone trips into points. Toner had four opportunities to put the Cardinal on the board and inch closer to No. 12 Oregon, but he missed all four.

We’re witnessing an all-time horrendous performance from Toner this evening. Even Oregon fans feel bad for the kid after what might be his last kicking performance of the season. He’s missed kicks of 48, 41, 35 and 27 yards.

Stanford Kicker Jet Toner is 102/102 in his career on PATs, and was 2nd in FBS on FG% in 2018 at 93%. He's 0/4 on FGs tonight. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 8, 2020

I respect David Shaw’s commitment to Jet Toner missing kicks — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 8, 2020

Jet Toner has missed four FGs tonight for Stanford. I won’t root against him if he attempts a fifth. — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) November 8, 2020

At this point I’m rooting for Jet Toner to make one. — Mat 🚴🏼‍♂️ (@mathill503) November 8, 2020

Had Jet Toner made all his kicks Saturday night, Stanford could’ve closed the deficit to 28-19 entering the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game. But it just wasn’t his night.

As for the rest of the game, the Ducks have had their ups and downs this evening. Oregon is implementing a new offense that features a new quarterback and entirely new offensive line. All being said, the Ducks have scored four touchdowns against a talented Stanford defense.

Tune into ABC to catch the rest of Stanford-Oregon. The Ducks lead the Cardinal 28-14 late in the fourth quarter.