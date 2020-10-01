The Pac-12 will indeed play football later this fall, but that hasn’t stopped several top NFL prospects within the conference from opting out of the 2020 season.

Stanford’s Paulson Adebo – one of the top defensive backs in college football – has made a decision on his future.

Adebo announced on Thursday he is opting out of the 2020 season. Instead, he will begin his 2021 NFL Draft training.

“Thank you, Stanford. Thank you, Coach Shaw,” Adebo said on Twitter. “Much love and appreciate to everyone who helped me get to this point. I would not be here had it not been for all the help I received along the way. I will be opting out of the 2020-21 football season and declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.”

Adebo joins former teammate Walker Little – one of the top offensive line prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft – as Stanford players to opt out of the season. Take a look at the former Stanford cornerback’s full opt-out message in the tweet below.

The Stanford Cardinal and head coach David Shaw are now down their two best players for the 2020 season. It could be another ugly season for the Pac-12 North program after Stanford went 4-8 and just 3-6 in conference play last year.

Other notable Pac-12 players to opt out of the 2020 season includes: Oregon OT Penei Sewell, Oregon DB Jevon Holland and Washington DL Levi Onwuzurike, among others.

The Pac-12 will begin its 2020 fall football season the weekend of Nov. 6-7. Each conference program will play a total of seven games before the final College Football Playoff rankings are released.