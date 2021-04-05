Look: Tiger Woods Reacts To Stanford’s National Championship

Tiger Woods is a very proud former Stanford Cardinal student on Sunday evening.

The legendary golfer, who continues to recover from his serious car accident earlier this year, was able to watch his former school compete in the NCAA Tournament women’s national title game on Sunday night.

Stanford topped Arizona, 54-53, to win the national championship for the third time in school history. The Cardinal beat the Wildcats for the third time this season, as well.

Zia Cooke (South Carolina), Paige Bueckers (UConn), Aari McDonald (Arizona), Lexie Hull (Stanford) and Haley Jones (Stanford – most outstanding player) were named to the all-tournament team.

Woods, who played golf at Stanford before turning professional, took to Twitter to congratulate the team on the big win.

“Congratulations to the entire Stanford team and to Coach VanDerveer. What a win. Home of Champions! Go Card!” he tweeted.

Stanford previously won the national championship in 1992 and 1990.

Woods, meanwhile, will not be competing in The Masters this week, but he is making progress on his recovery at home.

“Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery,” Woods said in mid-March. “I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.”

Hopefully tonight’s win by Stanford was a nice emotional lift for the legendary golfer.