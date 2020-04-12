The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Where 5-Star Ziaire Williams Is Projected To Commit Today

Sierra Canyon star Ziaire Williams during a game.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 04: Ziaire Williams #1 of Sierra Canyon Trailblazers shoots the ball against Chet Holmgren #34 of Minnehaha Academy Red Hawks during the game at Target Center on January 04, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

All eyes will be on Sierra Canyon forward Ziaire Williams today as the five-star prospect is set to announce his college choice.

Rated by 247Sports as the No. 5 overall prospect in the Class of 2020, Williams has had his list down to six teams since February. But one team has been trending for the California sensation for a while now.

According to 247Sports, Stanford currently boasts upwards of a 90-percent chance of getting Williams today. There was a surge in picks by the 247Sports recruiting experts that he’ll choose the Cardinals.

If you’re looking for a great education in California, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better school than Stanford. But if you’re looking to play in the NCAA Tournament, that may be a little bit tougher.

Stanford has made the Tournament only once in the last ten years. They haven’t finished better than seventh in the Pac-12 under head coach Jerod Haase. But they are coming off a solid 2019-20 campaign that could have seen them end that dry spell.

Back in 2018, 247Sports national recruiting analyst Josh Gershon drew Ziaire Williams’ pro comparison to Atlanta Hawks star Cam Reddish.

If the Cardinals are about to get a player anywhere near as good as Reddish was in college, they could be primed for a very good year.

Will Ziaire Williams choose Stanford today?

Reader Interactions


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.