Where 5-Star Ziaire Williams Is Projected To Commit Today

All eyes will be on Sierra Canyon forward Ziaire Williams today as the five-star prospect is set to announce his college choice.

Rated by 247Sports as the No. 5 overall prospect in the Class of 2020, Williams has had his list down to six teams since February. But one team has been trending for the California sensation for a while now.

According to 247Sports, Stanford currently boasts upwards of a 90-percent chance of getting Williams today. There was a surge in picks by the 247Sports recruiting experts that he’ll choose the Cardinals.

If you’re looking for a great education in California, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better school than Stanford. But if you’re looking to play in the NCAA Tournament, that may be a little bit tougher.

Stanford has made the Tournament only once in the last ten years. They haven’t finished better than seventh in the Pac-12 under head coach Jerod Haase. But they are coming off a solid 2019-20 campaign that could have seen them end that dry spell.

COMMITMENT DAY

EASTER 2020 pic.twitter.com/4H2BM3xsZp — Ziaire Williams (@therealZiaire) April 11, 2020

Back in 2018, 247Sports national recruiting analyst Josh Gershon drew Ziaire Williams’ pro comparison to Atlanta Hawks star Cam Reddish.

If the Cardinals are about to get a player anywhere near as good as Reddish was in college, they could be primed for a very good year.

Will Ziaire Williams choose Stanford today?