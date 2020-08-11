Well, it didn’t take very long for another Power Five conference to follow the Big Ten’s lead. The Pac-12 has reportedly decided to postpone the 2020 college football season as well.

The Big Ten announced that it would postpone the upcoming season roughly an hour ago. After that decision became official, there were rumblings about the Pac-12 being the next domino to fall.

Brett McMurphy first reported the news that football in the Pac-12 will not happen this fall, saying one source told him “We’re done.” An official announcement is expected at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Similar to the Big Ten, the Pac-12 is hopeful that it could push the football season back to the spring. It’s tough to say whether or not that’s attainable, but multiple options are on the table at this point.

Earlier today, Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports said that Pac-12 officials received a “sobering” medical report on COVID-19.

The talk of that report was about myocarditis, which an inflammation of the heart muscle. That means it can impact the heart’s electrical system and reduce its ability to pump normally. Multiple players in the Big Ten have this because of COVID-19.

Perhaps this medical report inspired the Pac-12 to postpone the 2020 college football season. Schools can’t guarantee that players will be safe during this time, especially with so much still unknown about the virus.

Now that we’ve seen the Big Ten and Pac-12 officially postpone their respective seasons, we’ll turn our focus over to the ACC, Big 12 and SEC.