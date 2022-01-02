The Spun

The Pac-12 Is Getting Crushed For Its Bowl Performance

A member of Cals football team stretching next to a Pac-12 football logo.BOULDER, CO - SEPTEMBER 10: A member of the California Golden Bears warms up prior to facing the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on September 10, 2011 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The Pac-12 didn’t do well again during bowl season.

The conference went 0-5 in bowl games this season as all five of Utah, Oregon, Washington State, Oregon State, and Arizona State lost.

It looked like Utah was going to be the one to break the curse but it blew multiple 14-point leads against Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. Buckeyes kicker Noah Ruggles was able to hit the game-winner with nine seconds left to make it 48-45.

The conference also went 0-2 for the 2020 bowl season and hasn’t had a bowl win since Oregon beat Wisconsin in 2019’s Rose Bowl.

College football fans have been having fun with these stats on social media after Utah officially lost.

USC looks to be the conference’s best chance to break that streak next season, especially with Lincoln Riley at the helm.

