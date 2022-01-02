The Pac-12 Is Getting Crushed For Its Bowl Performance

The Pac-12 didn’t do well again during bowl season.

The conference went 0-5 in bowl games this season as all five of Utah, Oregon, Washington State, Oregon State, and Arizona State lost.

It looked like Utah was going to be the one to break the curse but it blew multiple 14-point leads against Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. Buckeyes kicker Noah Ruggles was able to hit the game-winner with nine seconds left to make it 48-45.

The conference also went 0-2 for the 2020 bowl season and hasn’t had a bowl win since Oregon beat Wisconsin in 2019’s Rose Bowl.

Pac-12 finishes 0-5 in bowl games. Went 0-2 last year. Last bowl win was Oregon’s Rose Bowl vs. Wisconsin in the 2019 season. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) January 2, 2022

College football fans have been having fun with these stats on social media after Utah officially lost.

This is why no one takes the Pac 12 serious. https://t.co/P5v74PqF6W — John Cook (@asfan91) January 2, 2022

We won't stop until we are 0-12 https://t.co/kiwDM1a585 — Fernando Gallo (@FernandoRGallo) January 2, 2022

Damn that’s pretty sobering. Is the football that bad compared to the rest ? Seems like the top teams have big time players here and there but not overall and def not at QB. Best ones are at Bama, Ole Miss, Ohio State all from California. https://t.co/1BFMQH6Vnq pic.twitter.com/GRPmD79yz8 — Jeff Caves (@JeffCaves) January 2, 2022

Conference of Participants https://t.co/NO6cuKDCaK — Brad Denny (@BDenny29) January 2, 2022

WOOF. Say what you want about the AAC, but the Pac12 is 🚮 https://t.co/6MUFZ3Nbup — Nate Graham (@NatesHotTakes) January 2, 2022

So, this year: BYU, San Diego St, Utah St, Northern Arizona, Montana, Nevada, and Central Michigan Combined to go 13-0 vs the Pac12… https://t.co/O2PIAsfvmX — BlazersMakr (@BlazersMakr) January 2, 2022

USC looks to be the conference’s best chance to break that streak next season, especially with Lincoln Riley at the helm.